Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 14
Christine Ann Thompson, 57, Lecanto, arrested June 14 for misdemeanor battery intentionally causing bodily harm. Bond $1,000.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
Jonathan Andrew Boehm, 35, Homosassa, arrested June 14 for felony trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Joseph Garhart Kietzman, 35, Leesburg, arrested June 14 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Michael Edward Felsentreger, 63, Lecanto, arrested June 14 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
David Paul Morrow, 29, Lecanto, arrested June 14 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jon Mikeal Simmons, 30, Floral City, arrested June 14 for possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. Bond $2,000.
Patrick Herschel Williams, 46, Beverly Hills, arrested June 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Destiny Ayanna Hernandez, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested June 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Josefina Ruble, 68, Dunnellon, arrested June 14 for felony burglary with battery. Bond $25,000.
