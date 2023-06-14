Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from June 12
Alexander Lockley, 18, Crystal River, arrested June 12 for felony petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750) and robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond $3,000.
Michael Timothy Wayne Robling, 41, Homosassa, arrested June 12 for domestic battery. No bond.
Christian Walter Anderson, 66, Hernando, arrested June 12 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied. Bond $1,000.
Justin Wayne Wilkerson, 24, Nobleton, arrested June 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Allen Bernard Moss, 50, DOC, arrested June 12 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Richard Allen Shawl, 46, DOC, arrested June 12 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Tabitha Wade Martin, 41, Inverness, arrested June 12 for felony possession of controlled substance and violation of probation. No bond.
Lisa Marie Bates, 58, Inverness, arrested June 12 for DUI. Bond $2,000.
Jazzmyn Renna Hughes, 19, Beverly Hills, arrested June 12 for petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). No bond.
Iyerton Sun-Jay Holmes, 31, Crystal River, arrested June 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from June 13
Eric Leon Lockley, 47, Crystal River, arrested June 13 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Shane Herbert Fritzen, 36, Inverness, arrested June 13 for criminal mischief ($200 or less) and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,500.
Olga Maria Lowney, 65, Floral City, arrested June 13 for petit theft (value less than $100). No bond.
Gary Martin Drady II, 36, Spring Hill, arrested June 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Julian Israel Sanabria, 19, Port Richey, arrested June 13 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Connor Dennis Tilton, 19, Floral City, arrested June 13 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Jason Morgan Roe, 42, Hernando, arrested June 13 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Tyrin Anthony Porter, 25, Citrus Springs, arrested June 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Katie Maeve Watson, 43, Homosassa, arrested June 13 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,005.
Misty Marie Kemp, 47, Homosassa, arrested June 13 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Kaiven Trendon Kruis Dorrier, 20, Crystal River, arrested June 13 for felony lewd and lascivious battery 12-16 years of age and possession of controlled substance. Bond $27,000.
Justin Luis Ortiz, 30, New York, arrested June 13 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
