Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 1
- McKenzie Marie Whitford, 30, Inverness, arrested June 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $500.
- Erik John Siegfried, 39, Floral City, arrested June 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- David Arthur Eugene Foreman, 23, Homosassa, arrested June 1 for violation of parole. No bond.
- Kevin Keith Cupit, 45, Crystal River, arrested June 1 for two counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $616.
- Katie Earleen Thomas, 52, Dunnellon, arrested June 1 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Jonathan L. Akes, 30, Dunnellon, arrested June 1 for felony auto theft. Bond $2,000.
- Billy Joe Roseberry, 38, Homosassa, arrested June 1 for felony carry concealed firearm and lewd and lascivious molestation offender 18 or older victim 12 or older but under 16 years old. Bond $12,000.
- Mario Lorenzo Farmer Jr., 25, Inverness, arrested June 1 for felony and misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Julie Arlene Martinez, 50, Crystal River, arrested June 1 for misdemeanor trespass in occupied structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
- Reginald Eugene Oliver, 28, Inverness, arrested June 1 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Bryan Curtis Michols, 39, Ocala, arrested June 1 for pick up order. No bond.
- Shannon Antonia Harrigal, 44, Dunnellon, arrested June 1 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000), resist officer with violence and resist officer without violence. Bond $12,000.
- Ralph Serrano, 60, Floral City, arrested June 1 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
- Elizabeth Ann Faber, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested June 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Arrests from June 2
- Robert Alan Day Jr., 35, Inverness, arrested June 2 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Cody Allan Bevington, 34, Inverness, arrested June 2 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Juston Boswell, 38, Crystal River, arrested June 2 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Christopher Clay, 46, Homosassa, arrested June 2 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $1,000.
- Kastle Ester Hall, 47, Homosassa, arrested June 2 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Jeremy Todd Cummings, 43, Homosassa, arrested June 2 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Arrests from June 3
- Joseph Michael Boule Jr., 39, Hernando, arrested June 3 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, driving commercial vehicle while license or priv suspended/revoked first offense, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more) and resist officer without violence. Bond $5,500.
- Jason Patrick McLemore, 54, Goose Creek, arrested June 3 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Andrew Harold Howard, 37, Hernando, arrested June 3 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Marcos Francisco Caro, 27, Lakeland, arrested June 3 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Scott Michael Reeves, 45, Dunnellon, arrested June 3 for DUI and child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Bond $6,000.
- Ahmad Husni Sulieman, 58, Citrus Springs, arrested June 3 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
- Kara Lynn Gaskins, 31, Crystal River, arrested June 3 for felony possession of controlled substance and violation of probation. No bond.
- Luther Coman Jr., 66, Homosassa, arrested June 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Megan Hoban, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested June 3 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Dylan Christopher Soluna, 28, Homosassa, arrested June 3 for misdemeanor domestic battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Arrests from June 4
- Julie Ann Delgado, 52, Hernando, arrested June 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Teresa Lee Suggs, 60, Brooksville, arrested June 4 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Charles Edward Sadler III, 53, Hernando, arrested June 4 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Stephen Tyler Cunningham, 27, Homosassa, arrested June 4 for felony boat under influence, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500.
- Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, Homosassa, arrested June 4 for felony criminal attempt ranked offense level one or two and premeditated murder. No bond.
- Francis Marian McGlocklin, 68, Homosassa, arrested June 4 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Dana Lea Harbison, 35, Homosassa, arrested June 4 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
