Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 7
- Dean Ray Ridley, 33, Inverness, arrested July 7 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Anthony Joseph Lippi Sr., 59, Lecanto, arrested July 7 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Charles Edward Sadler III, 53, Hernando, arrested July 7 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Lindsey Lee Dotson, 39, Floral City, arrested July 7 for violation of pre-trial conditions. No bond.
- Thomas Robert Caromano, 49, Inverness, arrested July 7 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Alexander Raheem Ellison, 26, Orlando, arrested July 7 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Richard Raymond Roeser, 69, Inverness, arrested July 7 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from July 8
- Mia Christine Gonzalez, 26, Floral City, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,000.
- William Jason Chase Hoover, 19, Crystal River, arrested July 8 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and carry concealed firearm. Bond $2,500.
- Julian Leanos-Silva, 18, Ocala, arrested July 8 for felony carry concealed firearm. Bond $2,000.
- Joseph Shayne Finn, 18, Crystal River, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
- Arthur Eugene Bolinger Jr., 55, Crystal River, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Nicole Ann Stimel, 50, Lecanto, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Shantino Charles Kemp, 39, Inverness, arrested July 8 for two counts unlicensed practice - contracting (registration/certificate/license) and two counts operating as an uncertified/unregistered electrical or alarm system contractor. Bond $3,000.
- Courtney Elizabeth Peters, 33, Floral City, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Jessica Ann White, 40, Crystal River, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs first offense and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
- Bryce Alan Weaver, 31, Inverness, arrested July 8 for felony sex battery on 12+ without consent (threat of force/violence). No bond.
- Timothy Joseph Watson, 67, Inverness, arrested July 8 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Arrests from July 9
- Lexie Gene Kimberlin, 21, Dunnellon, arrested July 9 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Moses Paul Robateau, 33, Ocala, arrested July 9 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $2,000.
- Robert Joseph Dimichele, 49, Homosassa, arrested July 9 for misdemeanor DUI and refuse to submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal. Bond $2,000.
- Christopher J. Ryan Smith, 45, Crystal River, arrested July 9 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Jessica Sue Kimbell Everage, 38, Inverness, arrested July 9 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
- Robby DeWayne Lord Jr., 39, Crystal River, arrested July 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
