Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 6
- Robert Edward Van Winkle, 52, Homosassa, arrested July 6 for felony burglary with battery. Bond $25,000.
- William Edward Roush, 52, Crystal River, arrested July 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Tara Lynn Murawski, 38, Citrus, arrested July 6 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000.
- Michael Anthony Bennett Jr., 46, MacClenney, arrested July 6 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,684.
- Matthew Allen Gaczynski, 34, Crystal River, arrested July 6 for auto theft and traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property. Bond $7,000.
- Jedyn Lewis Goodson, 24, Beverly Hills, arrested July 6 for felony improper exhibition of dangerous weapons/firearms and vehicle occupant knowingly discharge firearm within 1,000 feet of any person. Bond $16,000.
- Tyrin Anthony Porter, 25, Citrus Springs, arrested July 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Andrew Earl Teachman, 39, Homosassa, arrested July 6 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $4,000.
- Ronal Then Rosario, 25, Inverness, arrested July 6 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Lindsey Lee Dotson, 39, Floral City, arrested July 6 for misdemeanor torment/deprive/mutilate/kill. Bond $1,000.
