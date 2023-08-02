Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 31
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 2:07 pm
Jamey Lee Harris, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested July 31 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), criminal use or possession of another’s personal identification information and violation of probation. No bond.
Charles Lemuel Sanders, 61, Floral City, arrested July 31 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $10,000.
Rebecca Nelson Kelly, 72, Dunnellon, arrested July 31 for felony DUI with damage to property of another person, refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $14,000.
Denzel Marquis Massey, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested July 31 for writ of bodily attachment, felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and criminal use or possession of another’s personal identification information. Bond $4,670.
James Aaron Gallagher, 48, Inverness, arrested July 31 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Mark Theodore Hunter, 60, Inglis, arrested July 31 for misdemeanor violation of pre-trial conditions. No bond.
Lee Allen Brecheen, 52, Homosassa, arrested July 31 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
