Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 31
- Jamey Lee Harris, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested July 31 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), criminal use or possession of another's personal identification information and violation of probation. No bond.
- Charles Lemuel Sanders, 61, Floral City, arrested July 31 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $10,000.
- Rebecca Nelson Kelly, 72, Dunnellon, arrested July 31 for felony DUI with damage to property of another person, refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $14,000.
- Denzel Marquis Massey, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested July 31 for writ of bodily attachment, felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and criminal use or possession of another's personal identification information. Bond $4,670.
- James Aaron Gallagher, 48, Inverness, arrested July 31 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Mark Theodore Hunter, 60, Inglis, arrested July 31 for misdemeanor violation of pre-trial conditions. No bond.
- Lee Allen Brecheen, 52, Homosassa, arrested July 31 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
