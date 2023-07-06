Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from July 3
Jordan Debra Gazaway, 37, Inverness, arrested July 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Lesley Jerome Quarles, 43, Defiance, arrested July 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jeremiah Bean Strain, 36, Homosassa, arrested July 3 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
Anthony Desean Wilkerson, 27, Inverness, arrested July 3 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Bond $2,000.
Michael Joseph O’Connor, 43, Cape Coral, arrested July 3 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $976.
Richard Rutkosky Jr., 39, Tampa, arrested July 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Brandon Cox, 41, Crystal River, arrested July 3 for felony sex offender fail to report to sheriff’s office to establish residence in state and sex offender fail to report in person within 48 hours to the DHSMV. Bond $10,000.
Alexander Gergory Dergacheff, 32, Spring Hill, arrested July 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Brian Lanier Diehl, 58, Floral City, arrested July 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Joseph Edward Moore, 52, Inverness, arrested July 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jeremy Richard Wade, 34, OPP, arrested July 3 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
James Brandon Brown, 39, Ocala, arrested July 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Nathan Daniel Crittenden, 18, Dunnellon, arrested July 3 for flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety. Bond $5,000.
Kyle Nead Tucker, 38, Dunnellon, arrested July 3 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
Cheryl Lynn Kissell, 65, Floral City, arrested July 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Amelia Rebecca Gauthier, 32, Inverness, arrested July 3 for DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Alexis Nicole Harris, 27, Ocala, arrested July 3 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, resist officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond $6,500.
David Douglas Boden, 58, Crystal River, arrested July 3 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
Robert James Monroe Archer III, 36, Crystal River, arrested July 3 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Arrests from July 4
Michael Conley, 61, Beverly Hills, arrested July 4 for misdemeanor use 911 or E-911 false alarm or info. Bond $1,000.
Jamel Eugene Keron Hopkins, 24, Homosassa, arrested July 4 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Dandre Manuel Rodriguez, 23, Beverly Hills, arrested July 4 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Christopher Michael Hampton, 50, Crystal River, arrested July 4 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
Randy Wayne Barnes, 49, Wildwood, arrested July 4 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $10,000.
Nicole Ann Smith, 40, Inverness, arrested July 4 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Vicky Lale Cliburn, 75, Inverness, arrested July 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $2,000.
Michael Ryan McClure, 40, Hernando, arrested July 4 for one misdemeanor and one felony count of failure to appear. No bond.
Jessica Virginia Milidantri, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested July 4 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from July 5
Shyla Lynn Solar, 46, Hernando, arrested July 5 for felony possession of controlled substance, falsely identify or give false name to LEO, violation of probation and writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
William Francis Burch III, 50, Hernando, arrested July 5 for felony violation of probation, possess/display forged/stolen/fake unlawful issued license/Florida ID and falsely identify or give false name to LEO resulting in adverse affect to owner. No bond.
Barbara Sarah Ellen Bradley, 44, Inverness, arrested July 5 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Angela Rose Foster, 27, Sarasota, arrested July 5 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Ahvi Samaad Deberry-Howe, 22, Elgin, arrested July 5 for flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, attempted murder, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, resist officer with violence and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Shawn Paul Price, 49, Homosassa, arrested July 5 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Dianna Lee Stanchio, 58, Homosassa, arrested July 5 for misdemeanor knowingly give false report/info to LEO first offense. Bond $1,000.
Samantha Dawn Boley, 26, Hernando, arrested July 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Everett Ricky Dicks, 25, Homosassa, arrested July 5 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury, false imprisonment and criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). No bond.
