Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 28
Shanon Michelle Bridger, 41, Homosassa, arrested July 28 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Thomas Vitti, 60, Beverly Hills, arrested July 28 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, burglary with battery, resist officer with violence and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Justin Michael Crofutt, 32, Homosassa, arrested July 28 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
Faith Annette Carlton, 24, Dunnellon, arrested July 28 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Alan Michael Aspinwall, 27, Okahumpka, arrested July 28 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs first offense. No bond.
Matthew James McKeown, 37, Homosassa, arrested July 28 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 36, Crystal River, arrested July 28 for two counts adult pick up order. No bond.
Samantha Meghan Foster, 43, Floral City, arrested July 28 for felony burglary of unoccupied residence and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
Alexander Middleton Fowler, 29, Citrus Springs, arrested July 28 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from July 29
Savion Demontrae Harris, 20, Ocala, arrested July 29 for felony robbery with firearm. Bond $50,000.
Cody Leonard Dillon, 25, Homosassa, arrested July 29 for misdemeanor criminal mischief ($200 or less). Bond $500.
Malisa Catherine Downs, 42, Homeless, arrested July 29 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree and harass/hinder/delay/prevent/dissuade from reporting offense or VOP to LEO. Bond $3,000.
Clifford Brendan Michael Belcher, 19, Inverness, arrested July 29 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Dakota Henderson Posey, 27, Inverness, arrested July 29 for felony DUI, refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Mykal Steven Davis, 45, Homosassa, arrested July 29 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $1,000.
Arrests from July 30
Justen Cole Huff Jr., 32, Hernando, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor domestic battery and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Ty Jacob De Weese, 28, Homosassa, arrested July 30 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Julie Marie Hoffman, 64, Crystal River, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person and refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal. Bond $2,000.
Brent Jerningham Iehle, 39, Homosassa, arrested July 30 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,115.
Cameron Patrick Adams-Sobel, 31, North Port, arrested July 30 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Rafael Lopez Rivera, 37, Beverly Hills, arrested July 30 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Anthony Michael Schuler, 34, Homosassa, arrested July 30 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Steven Lee Cordle, 27, Homosassa, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Kyle Nathaniel Fergerson, 21, Inverness, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Bret Tyler Bartley, 26, Homosassa, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
William Heywood, 44, Inverness, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $1,500.
William Edward Leon Jr., 46, Lecanto, arrested July 30 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury and child abuse without causing great bodily harm weapon hands/feet/fist. No bond.
Katherine Diane Clater, 38, Weeki Wachee, arrested July 30 for misdemeanor DUI, resist officer without violence, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Johnny Hurst Shutts, 53, Dunnellon, arrested July 30 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) recreational vehicle. Bond $2,000.
