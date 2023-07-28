Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 26
- James Joseph Powell, 30, Homosassa, arrested July 26 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Tanner Gordon Hall, 19, Hernando, arrested July 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- William David Forch, 19, Dunnellon, arrested July 26 for felony carry concealed firearm. Bond $2,000.
- William Devin Head, 45, Lecanto, arrested July 26 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $1,000.
- Caleb Jordan Martinez, 20, Gibsonton, arrested July 26 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Brett Bear Bigel, 25, Hernando, arrested July 26 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Christy Lee Kinchen, 38, Brooksville, arrested July 26 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Christopher John Hunt, 48, Homosassa, arrested July 26 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Lance Alan Clothier-De La Cruz, 34, Homosassa, arrested July 26 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
- Karon Quocanh Tran, 29, Wilmington, arrested July 26 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Kimberley Ann Gauthier, 41, Inglis, arrested July 26 for DUI, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Brandon Luke Woodall, 30, Pleasant View, arrested July 26 for felony no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of personal identification in any form (five or more identifications), possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $11,000.
- Callie Mae Grant, 33, Springfield, arrested July 26 for felony unlawful possession of personal identification in any form (five or more identifications), possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, falsely identify or give false name to LEO and tampering with evidence in criminal proceeding. Bond $14,000.
- Caine Cornelius Scott Pate, 27, Crystal River, arrested July 26 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Richard Lee Zinsmeister II, 46, Brooksville, arrested July 26 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Jermall Jarvis Sallie, 38, Center Hill, arrested July 26 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Damarion Jaquese Allen, 18, Lecanto, arrested July 26 for battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee third degree. Bond $15,000.
Arrests from July 27
- Todd William Holloway, Dunnellon, arrested July 27 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
- Damarion Jaquese Allen, 18, Lecanto, arrested July 27 for battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. No bond.
- Kevin Michael Rodriguez, 32, Dunnellon, arrested July 27 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Arthur Samuel Slinger, 62, DOC, arrested July 27 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Adam Douglas Dearmond, 38, Inverness, arrested July 27 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
- Brandice Jill Cannon, 36, Crystal River, arrested July 27 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Joshua Michael Allen Evangelista, 31, Dunnellon, arrested July 27 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Andrew Daniel Jusiel, 25, Dunnellon, arrested July 27 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.