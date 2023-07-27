Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 25
- Samuel Appollos Paul, 27, arrested July 25 for misdemeanor contribute to the delinquency/dependency of a child (commits act that causes child to become delinquent/dependent), possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), drug paraphernalia and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- James Bernard Sowell, 61, Floral City, arrested July 25 for pick up order and driving while license suspended or revoked. No bond.
- Angela Maria Rosado, 30, Lecanto, arrested July 25 for felony retail theft ($750 or more). Bond $2,000.
- Carolyn Marie England, 52, Crystal River, arrested July 25 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Juan Daniel Uriostegui Garcia, 24, Dade City, arrested July 25 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. No bond.
- Thomas Samuel Cocks III, 37, Citrus Springs, arrested July 25 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and disorderly intoxication - public disturbance/endangering property/others. Bond $1,500.
