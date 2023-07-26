Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 24
John Salvatore Mennella, 38, Inverness, arrested July 24 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Christopher Michael Gromelski, 30, Chipley, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Michael Aaron McClure, 51, Beverly Hills, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied. Bond $1,000.
Leonard Eugene Thomas, 42, Dunnellon, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
Donna Suzanne Perry, 64, Beverly Hills, arrested July 24 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Randall Morgan Pepevnik, 33, Nobleton, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $4,000.
Dresdian A. Grippe, 30, Dunnellon, arrested July 24 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Melissa Ann Parker, 43, Homosassa, arrested July 24 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, resist officer without violence, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
Joshua Philip-David Wood, 33, Homosassa, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
James Cody Reed, 40, Homosassa, arrested July 24 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
William John Wenzel, 52, Sarasota, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Danielle Anna Daunis, 43, Punta Gorda, arrested July 24 for misdemeanor assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee. Bond $1,000.
Dewayne Lee Matthewson, 39, Homosassa, arrested July 24 for felony auto theft and plan/manage/supervise/traffic in stolen property. Bond $12,000.
