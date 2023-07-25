Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 23
- Bradley Robin Gordon, 32, Homosassa, arrested July 23 for felony DUI, drug paraphernalia and two felony counts possession of controlled substance. Bond $17,000.
- Bailey Marie Worrall, 27, Homosassa, arrested July 23 for DUI with damage to property of another person, DUI with serious bodily injury to another and DUI with death of human or unborn child. No bond.
- Michael Kenneth Nercessian, 42, Brooksville, arrested July 23 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- John Salvatore Mennella, 38, Inverness, arrested July 23 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Michael Chad Williams, 48, Port Richey, arrested July 23 for misdemeanor assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $1,000.
