Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 21
Robert Alan Hughes Jr., 50, Dunnellon, arrested July 21 for felony ammo by convicted United States felon, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond $18,000.
Jeffery Wayne Southall, 54, Inverness, arrested July 21 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Matthew Denis Winn, 42, Inverness, arrested July 21 for sexual battery on person under 18 (first degree felony), sexual battery familial/custodial on person under 18 (capital felony), lewd and lascivious molestation – offender 18 or older victim less than 12 years old, lewd and lascivious molestation – offender 18 or older victim 12 or older but less than 16 years old, lewd and lascivious conduct – offender 18 or older, and lewd and lascivious exhibition – offender 18 or older victim less than 16. No bond.
David Richard Cervantes, 55, Crystal River, arrested July 21 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Virgil Lee Vanzant, 58, Crystal River, arrested July 21 for felony lewd and lascivious molestation – offender 18 or older victim less than 12 years old. No bond.
Jessica Sue Kimbell Everage, 38, Inverness, arrested July 21 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Johnathan Michael Richie, 32, New Port Richey, arrested July 21 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from July 22
Mackenzie Rae Hauerwas, 23, Floral City, arrested July 22 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, criminal mischief ($200 or less) and burglary with battery. Bond $28,000.
Jessica Sue Kimbell Everage, 38, Inverness, arrested July 22 for misdemeanor falsely identify or give false name to LEO. Bond $1,000.
Quinton Fitzgerald Holt Jr., 30, Ocala, arrested July 22 for driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,500.
David Samuel Demaio, 26, Inverness, arrested July 22 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Jeffrey D. Malik, 67, Hernando, arrested July 22 for DUI and drive with permanently revoked driver’s license. Bond $6,000.
Richard Henry Mason, 78, Crystal River, arrested July 22 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $500.
Lee Montague Shrader, 54, Titusville, arrested July 22 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $1,000.
Dwayne Lee Rouse, 63, Inverness, arrested July 22 for felony DUI and fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens. Bond $3,000.
Thomas George Degraw, 42, Inverness, arrested July 22 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, resist officer without violence, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $5,684.
James Braxton Boyd, 32, Homosassa, arrested July 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.