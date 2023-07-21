Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 19
- Camie Corrine Kuhn, 52, Homosassa, arrested July 19 for felony failure to appear. Bond $50,000.
- Matthew Brook Snodgrass, 42, Dunnellon, arrested July 19 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Suresh Baldeo, 40, Dunnellon, arrested July 19 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $500.
- Dillan Louis Brown, 30, Dunnellon, arrested July 19 for violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- David Alfredo Delgado, 36, Hernando, arrested July 19 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Brett Joseph Macaluso, 31, Hernando, arrested July 19 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Maynard David Selvog, 71, Homosassa, arrested July 19 for felony home invasion with firearm other deadly weapon. Bond $30,000.
- Eric William Johnson, 32, High Springs, arrested July 19 for two felony counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, felony kidnapping with intent to commit/commission any felony, burglary/becomes armed with explosive or other dangerous weapon, home invasion with firearm other deadly weapon, resist officer without violence, impersonate law enforcement officer, cause great injury/disability/death of LE animal with intent and tamper with victim/witness without testimony/information. Bond $138,000.
- Curt William Raub, 44, Crystal River, arrested July 19 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from July 20
- Jeffrey D. Malik, 67, Hernando, arrested July 20 for DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent offense. Bond $20,000.
- Alexander Bradford Wayne Girdley, 59, Floral City, arrested July 20 for petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Dayton Andrew Henderson, 19, Ocala, arrested July 20 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, operating vehicle without valid drivers license, possession of controlled substance and falsely identify or give false name to LEO. Bond $5,500.
- Adam Corey Demarest, 32, Inverness, arrested July 20 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
- James Brandon Brown, 40, Ocala, arrested July 20 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,070.
- Paula Jeanette Collier, 39, Homosassa, arrested July 20 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Matthew Allen Gaczynski, 34, Crystal River, arrested July 20 for misdemeanor attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it and driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $1,000.
