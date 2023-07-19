Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 18
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 18
Michael Joshua Wilson, 19, Hernando, arrested July 18 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Alma Floricelda Chub, 21, Seffner, arrested July 18 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid drivers license. Bond $500.
Stephanie Loren Alkema, 32, Homosassa, arrested July 18 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Ashley Lynn Wells, 41, Holder, arrested July 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Abisai Emmanuel Troche, 34, Ocala, arrested July 18 for felony aggravated battery on pregnant victim (minor or no injury). No bond.
Tyler David Cote, 31, Homosassa, arrested July 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Coty Daniel Brown, 29, Dunnellon, arrested July 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Shannon Brain Ledford, 49, Homosassa, arrested July 18 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
John Allan Pace, 60, Inverness, arrested July 18 for felony exposure of sexual organs second of subsequent offense. Bond $5,000.
Cotee Lynn Gayheart, 29, Crystal River, arrested July 18 for misdemeanor possess/display canceled/revoked/suspended drivers license with knowledge of C/R/S. Bond $500.
Amber Rose Rebaudo, 30, Crystal River, arrested July 18 for driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,500.
Thomas Edward Dyott, 42, Crystal River, arrested July 18 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
David Richard Cervantes, 55, Crystal River, arrested July 18 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.