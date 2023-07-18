Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from July 16
Andy Lee Ward, 49, Center Hill, arrested July 16 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Christina Mateel Sullivan, 29, Hernando, arrested July 16 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Gary Lee Foss Jr., 35, Hernando, arrested July 16 for felony ammo by convicted United States felon, possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $14,000.
James Parker Jr., 41, Crystal River, arrested July 16 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
John Arthur Flynn, 73, Epping, arrested July 16 for driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $2,000.
Rebecca Louise Sellars, 44, Homosassa, arrested July 16 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Victor Manuel Tacuba Catalan, 37, Homosassa, arrested July 16 for operating vehicle without valid drivers license. Bond $500.
Timothy Joseph Luttrell, 46, Homosassa, arrested July 16 for misdemeanor battery intentionally causing bodily harm. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from July 17
William Jason Chase Hoover, 19, Crystal River, arrested July 17 for felony assault, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. No bond.
Jeffery Robert Johnson, 56, Dunnellon, arrested July 17 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. Bond $10,000.
Kenneth Tito Torres, 18, Inverness, arrested July 17 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). No bond.
Natasha Rene Smallwood, 45, Inverness, arrested July 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Joel Delrosario, 41, Holiday, arrested July 17 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Paxton Andrew Smith, 26, Inverness, arrested July 17 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $3,500.
Trevor Shane Kilpatrick, 31, Floral City, arrested July 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Brett Bear Bigel, 25, Hernando, arrested July 17 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
