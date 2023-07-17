Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 14
- Brad Jevor Ward, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested July 14 for HIV infected person has sex without inform partner. Bond $2,000.
- Shannon Nicole Sims, 32, Lake Panasoffkee, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Robert Wesley Garvine, 57, Silver Springs, arrested July 14 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. Bond $7,000.
- Chelsea Tierra Logan, 33, Homosassa, arrested July 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Joseph Paul Whitcomb, 56, Lecanto, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Jeremy Miles Bunker, 30, Citrus Springs, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $10,000.
- Thomas Charles Burt, 68, Homosassa, arrested July 14 for felony sexual battery familial/custodial on person under 18 (capital felony), lewd and lascivious molestation - offender 18 or older/victim less than 16 and lewd and lascivious exhibition - offender 18 or older/victim less than 12. No bond.
- Brandon Cox, 41, Crystal River, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- William Cavaco Jr., 48, Floral City, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Garlan Cecil Ramsey, 46, Homosassa, arrested July 14 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. No bond.
- Russell James Elmer, 41, Homosassa, arrested July 14 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
- Dana Marie Lewis, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Kaitlyn Marie Fasano, 31, Beverly Hills, arrested July 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jason Scott Brown Spellman, 37, Tarpon Springs, arrested July 14 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $5,000.
- Alkis Garcia Legra, 42, Hernando, arrested July 14 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Henry Thomas Oosterman, 73, Homosassa, arrested July 14 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000.
- Zachary Luis Sipos, 37, Homosassa, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
- Jose Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 42, Inverness, arrested July 14 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from July 15
- Randall Anthony Cheek, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested July 15 for felony burglary of unoccupied conveyance and retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
- Patricia Elizabeth Webb, 40, Inverness, arrested July 15 for felony resist officer without violence and tampering with evidence in criminal proceeding. Bond $6,000.
- Austin Christopher Prus, 21, Homosassa, arrested July 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Holleigh Christin Chaney, 32, Crystal River, arrested July 15 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $52,000.
- Nicholas Lee Terraciano, 25, Inglis, arrested July 15 for felony domestic battery and burglary with battery. No bond.
- Michael Joseph Machin, 38, Tampa, arrested July 15 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $5,000.
- Brendan Christopher Wilkinson, 29, Dunnellon, arrested July 15 for felony criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and resist officer with violence. Bond $9,000.
- Jose Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 42, Inverness, arrested July 15 for felony battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. Bond $2,000.
- Robert Sylvester Didion IV, 21, Sarasota, arrested July 15 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
- Jessica Lyn Wadsworth, 40, Saint Petersburg, arrested July 15 for misdemeanor DUI and operating vehicle without valid drivers license. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.