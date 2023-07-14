Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 13
- Lori Lynn Nehls, 59, Inverness, arrested July 13 for misdemeanor trespass after warning from principal/designee. Bond $1,000.
- Justin Miles Skuta, 46, Floral City, arrested July 13 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $670.
- George Eli Bishop, 40, Homosassa, arrested July 13 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Gary Ervin Howell III, 34, Live Oak, arrested July 13 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Russell James Elmer, 41, Homosassa, arrested July 13 for two felony counts petit theft (two or more conviction of any theft), possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,000.
- Charles Thomas Valentine Jr., 57, Old Town, arrested July 13 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- John Michael Schultz, 41, Crystal River, arrested July 13 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Lauren Loretta Kelly, 22, Dunnellon, arrested July 13 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery. No bond.
