Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 12
- Jason Michael Harris, 27, Crystal River, arrested July 12 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. Bond $2,000.
- Jennifer Lavon Forsythe, 38, Dunnellon, arrested July 12 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Anthony Louis Giddens, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested July 12 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Michael Clayton Howey, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested July 12 for misdemeanor torment/deprive/mutilate/kill. Bond $13,000.
- Brenda Darla Howey, 37, Beverly Hills, arrested July 12 for misdemeanor torment/deprive/mutilate/kill. Bond $13,000.
- Mark Theodore Hunter, 60, Inglis, arrested July 12 for misdemeanor domestic battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
- Austin Garrett Wiley, 28, Homosassa, arrested July 12 for domestic battery and aggravated battery on pregnant victim (minor or no injury). No bond.
- Daphne Frances McGuire, 57, Beverly Hills, arrested July 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.