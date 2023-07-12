Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from July 10
- Whitney Bricquel Walker, 32, Inverness, arrested July 10 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Maximo Manzano, 53, Leesburg, arrested July 10 for felony carry concealed firearm. Bond $2,000.
- Paul Norman Ellis, 60, Beverly Hills, arrested July 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jonathon Robert Jenkins, 27, Homosassa, arrested July 10 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
- Mark Joseph Mitchell, 40, Homosassa, arrested July 10 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
- Shawn Newbanks, 47, Lecanto, arrested July 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Braedon Crea Jeansonne, 23, Homosassa, arrested July 10 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Katie Evelyn Karnes, 69, Inverness, arrested July 10 for trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
- Jeffrey Scott Curtis, 52, Beverly Hills, arrested July 10 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $500.
- Jonathan Livesay, 35, Crystal River, arrested July 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from July 11
- Teresa Marie Wiedel, 38, Hernando, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $1,000.
- Dustin Francis Swearingen, 42, Homosassa, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Chad Michael Grant, 45, Beverly Hills, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Lindsey Jordan Snyder, 34, Beverly Hills, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor failure to appear and felony violation of probation. Bond $3,000.
- Crystal Lynne Sauter, 61, Inverness, arrested July 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Julio Cesar Giron Chacon, 42, Miami, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Kareem Ali Dorsey, 47, Homosassa, arrested July 11 for use 911 or E-911 false alarm or info. Bond $1,000.
- Megan Michelle Murphy, 27, Homosassa, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Ben Bradley Padgett, 37, Crystal River, arrested July 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $3,000.
- Edward Allan Eichhorn, 40, Floral City, arrested July 11 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. Bond $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.