Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 9
- Christian Tyler Rowe, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- Katelyn Patricia Hinds, 32, Hernando, arrested Jan. 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Anthony Michael Guiliani, 45, arrested Jan. 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Nathan Anthony Montoya, 40, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Dawn Keller, 56, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 9 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Jan. 10
- Alyssa Knechtel, 31, Inverness, arrested Jan. 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- William Zachariah Dicks, 26, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Donald Herman Pearson, 45, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 10 for violation of parole. No bond.
- Steven Douglas Burke II, 33, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 10 for violation of parole. No bond.
- Justin Michael Church, 32, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 10 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Robert Lee Walton III, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 10 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Patricia Ann St-Hilaire, 36, Inverness, arrested Jan. 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Robert Vance Brown, 31, Hernando, arrested Jan. 10 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Sean Heaney, 29, Hernando, arrested Jan. 10 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Susan Marie Lanzetta, 59, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 10 for leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50. Bond $1,000.
- Mark Weider, 39, arrested Jan. 10 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
- Branton Hills, 32, Inverness, arrested Jan. 10 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Robby Dewayne Lord, 39, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 10 for misdemeanor disorderly intoxication - public disturbance/endangering property/others. Bond $500.
Arrests from Jan. 11
- Stephen Robert Dampier, 28, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams), and felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
- James John Middlemiss, 44, Inverness, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Carl Allen Jaeger, 40, Floral City, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- Tommy Dean Bowles, 41, Inverness, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor trespass in structure of conveyance unoccupied. Bond $1,000.
- Cassie Leslie Peterson, 49, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor possess/display canceled/revoked/suspended driver's license with knowledge of C/R/S. Bond $500.
- Wilton Manuel Peralta Rodriguez, 51, Hollywood, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $500.
- Scott Douglas Parker, 57, Inverness, arrested Jan. 11 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
- Luigi Paradiso, 70, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- David Gonzalez Jimenez, 30, Pensacola, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $500.
- Robert James Perreault, 51, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 11 for felony trafficking in +4 grams (Morphine/Opium/Oxycodone/Heroin), drug paraphernalia, and three felony counts possession of controlled substance. Bond $32,000.
- Michael Raye McCelland, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 11 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
