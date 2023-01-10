Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 5
- Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
- Justin Leroy Rowland, 41, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Roger Allen Campbell, 32, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Holly Noel Nulph, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Eric Paul Clemente, 33, Floral City, arrested Jan. 5 for felony trafficking in +4 grams (Morphine/Opium/Oxycodone/Heroin), two felony counts possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct/breach of peace. Bond $31,000.
- Sebastian Paul Becker, 21, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Jason Morgan Roe, 44, Hernando, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Terry Daniel Smith, 30, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor reckless driving. Bond $500.
- David Lewis Cash, 42, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor simple stalking and two counts exposure of sexual organs. Bond $6,000.
- Stephen Ryan Campbell, 33, Hernando, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor DUI and leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50. Bond $1,500.
- Raymond Peter Gooley, 72, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000.
- Tiffany Ann Young, 26, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 5 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. Bond $4,000.
- Matthew Elvin Height, 26, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. Bond $1,000.
- Ryan Stuckey, 28, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Jason James Martin, 42, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Tiffany A. Young, 26, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Damien Michael Peden, 25, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Hugh Edward Smith, 31, New Port Richey, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor DUI first offense B/A level 0.15 or more with person under 18 and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,500.
Arrests from Jan. 6
- Felicitie Marie Gillette, 28, arrested Jan. 6 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree. No bond.
- John Michael Brack, 80, Inverness, arrested Jan. 6 for writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
- Ricky Thomas Dorman, 42, Inverness, arrested Jan. 6 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $2,000.
- Rodney Allen Rupert, 46, Myakka City, arrested Jan. 6 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
- Alina Raye Sporl, 41, Bradenton, arrested Jan. 6 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Megan Juannett Morgan, 26, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 6 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
- Reanna Alvarez, 50, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 6 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
Arrests from Jan. 7
- Andrea Joyce Mead, 56, Inverness, arrested Jan. 7 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $4,500.
- Jeremy Blaire, 36, Floral City, arrested Jan. 7 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft (value $100 or more but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
- Christopher Dwayne Mast, 25, Spring Hill, arrested Jan. 7 for misdemeanor operate motorcycle without M/C endorsement and resist officer without violence. Bond $1,500.
- Travis Walter Weimert, 34, Inverness, arrested Jan. 7 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, driving while license suspended or revoked third offense, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it, and auto theft. Bond $15,500.
- Brian Keith Brown, 19, New Port Richey, arrested Jan. 7 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
Arrests from Jan. 8
- Edward Lynnette Greene Jr., 41, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 8 for felony sex offender fail to report in person every 30 days after establish transient. No bond.
- Keith Alan Cochran, 52, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 8 for felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $2,000.
- Justin Michael Yuranko, 33, Inverness, arrested Jan. 8 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
