Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 5

  • Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
  • Justin Leroy Rowland, 41, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
  • Roger Allen Campbell, 32, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
  • Holly Noel Nulph, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
  • Eric Paul Clemente, 33, Floral City, arrested Jan. 5 for felony trafficking in +4 grams (Morphine/Opium/Oxycodone/Heroin), two felony counts possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct/breach of peace. Bond $31,000.
  • Sebastian Paul Becker, 21, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
  • Jason Morgan Roe, 44, Hernando, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
  • Terry Daniel Smith, 30, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor reckless driving. Bond $500.
  • David Lewis Cash, 42, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
  • Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor simple stalking and two counts exposure of sexual organs. Bond $6,000.
  • Stephen Ryan Campbell, 33, Hernando, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor DUI and leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50. Bond $1,500.
  • Raymond Peter Gooley, 72, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000.
  • Tiffany Ann Young, 26, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 5 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. Bond $4,000.
  • Matthew Elvin Height, 26, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. Bond $1,000.
  • Ryan Stuckey, 28, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
  • Jason James Martin, 42, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
  • Tiffany A. Young, 26, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
  • Damien Michael Peden, 25, Inverness, arrested Jan. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
  • Hugh Edward Smith, 31, New Port Richey, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor DUI first offense B/A level 0.15 or more with person under 18 and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,500.

 

