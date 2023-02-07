Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 26
- Ricky Floyd Burts, 36, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 26 for misdemeanor DUI and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
- Chloe Lane Dollar, 20, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 26 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Norman Earl Estelle III, 37, Inverness, arrested Jan. 26 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Matthew Wayne Owsley, 38, Bushnell, arrested Jan. 26 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Dena Rene Cryer, 42, Citrus Springs, arrested Jan. 26 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Jonotha Andrew Einglett, 57, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Kelly Marie Burlew, 34, Inverness, arrested Jan. 26 for felony trafficking in +4 grams (Morphine/Opium/Oxycodone/Heroin) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
- Kyle Distano Bryant, 32, Floral City, arrested Jan. 26 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,000.
- Joann Susan Albair, 53, Inverness, arrested Jan. 26 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Jan. 27
- Branton Jamelle Hills, 32, Unknown, arrested Jan. 27 for battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee. No bond.
- Kelly Marie Burlew, 34, Inverness, arrested Jan. 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Jannet Dolores Fairfield, 35, Floral City, arrested Jan. 27 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $16,000.
- Lexx Ronald Lucas, 30, Floral City, arrested Jan. 27 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $16,000.
Arrests from Jan. 28
- Aliza Aaron Steinhauer, 21, Inverness, arrested Jan. 28 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
- Mercedez Ferran, 22, Philadelphia, arrested Jan. 28 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
- Peter Joel Plaza, 34, Hernando, arrested Jan. 28 for domestic battery. No bond.
- Joshua Philip David Wood, 33, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 28 for two misdemeanor counts criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $2,000.
- Michael Howard Thomas, 54, Floral City, arrested Jan. 28 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender, and failure to appear. No bond.
- Robert Neil Raper, 52, Inverness, arrested Jan. 28 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- David Paul Morrow, 28, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 28 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- John Burton Wyatt, 50, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Michael Douglas Duncan, 52, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 28 for felony DUI, refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal, and driving while license suspended third offense. Bond $12,500.
Arrests from Jan. 29
- Kenneth Chan Dibell III, 37, Hernando, arrested Jan. 29 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Russell Vaughn, 37, Kissimmee, arrested Jan. 29 for two felony counts burglary of unoccupied structure, two counts possession of burglary tools, two counts grand theft recreational vehicle ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000), and two counts loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $32,000.
- Keith Miller, 42, Kissimmee, arrested Jan. 29 for two felony counts burglary of unoccupied structure, two counts possession of burglary tools, two counts grand theft recreational vehicle ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000), and two counts loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $32,000.
- Taylor Rocker, 30, Kissimmee, arrested Jan. 29 for two felony counts burglary of unoccupied structure, two counts possession of burglary tools, two counts grand theft recreational vehicle ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000), and two counts loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $32,000.
- Brian Williams Owen, 51, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 29 for DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $15,000.
- Jennifer Banessa Funez, 38, Inverness, arrested Jan. 29 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Mikhail Shamary Sabroche, 19, Coral Springs, arrested Jan. 29 for felony battery causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/permanent disfigurement. Bond $2,000.
- Michael Lee Phillips, 30, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 29 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Arrests from Jan. 30
- Galyn Scott Hoeft, 38, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 30 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
- Ian Joseph King, 38, DOC, arrested Jan. 30 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Jacob Scott Hughes, 34, DOC, arrested Jan. 30 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Megan Lindsey Mowat, 34, Lake City, arrested Jan. 30 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jeremy Shane Dickey, 46, Inverness, arrested Jan. 30 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Timothy Forrest Strong, 31, Brooksville, arrested Jan. 30 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery and criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $5,000.
- Jessica Marie Whitelock, 26, Hernando, arrested Jan. 30 for two misdemeanor counts domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 31
- Daniel Thomas Kramer, 41, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 31 for one misdemeanor and one felony count failure appear. No bond.
- Michael Dean Blatchford, 41, Ocala, arrested Jan. 31 for felony attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,500.
- Jonathan Edward Leblanc, 28, Homeless, arrested Jan. 31 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
- Joseph William Dore, 36, Inverness, arrested Jan. 31 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, driving while license suspended or revoked first offense, resist officer without violence, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,500.
- Lubomir Gavrilova, 60, Inverness, arrested Jan. 31 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Donald Earl Barber, 59, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 31 for pick up order and felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $77,000.
- Sheila Darlene Smallwood, 59, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 31 for leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50 and driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $1,000.
- Brett Robert Miller, 36, Citrus Springs, arrested Jan. 31 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Mary Josephine Cox, 28, Webster, arrested Jan. 31 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked first offense, auto theft, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500.
