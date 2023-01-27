Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 24
- Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
- Aron Phillip Darby, 44, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 24 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,000.
- Brian Christopher Curry Sr., 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Shannon Leigh Oliver, 49, Inverness, arrested Jan. 24 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm, and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $24,000.
- Steven James Oliver, 52, Inverness, arrested Jan. 24 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm, and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $24,000.
- Timothy Willis Wemyss, 31, Floral City, arrested Jan. 24 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500.
Arrests from Jan. 25
- William Lee Webster, 70, Brooksville, arrested Jan. 25 for two felony counts carry concealed firearm. Bond $4,000.
- Thomas Ianello, 37, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 25 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens and driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $7,000.
- Aqueya Cassandra Washington, 33, Ocala, arrested Jan. 25 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
- Randy Lee Ooton, 49, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 25 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- William Powell Dyer, 58, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 25 for felony violation of probation. No bond/
- Joseph Francis Compostella Jr., 31, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 25 for sex offender fail to report to Sheriff's Office within 48 hours of vacate/relocate residence. Bond $5,000.
- Bunny Marie Oliver, 49, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 25 for felony battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee. Bond $2,000.
- Robert E. Lee Stinnett Sr., 46, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 25 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Brian Christopher Curry Sr., 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
