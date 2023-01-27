Citrus County Detention Facility

Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 24

  • Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
  • Aron Phillip Darby, 44, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 24 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,000.
  • Brian Christopher Curry Sr., 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
  • Shannon Leigh Oliver, 49, Inverness, arrested Jan. 24 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm, and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $24,000.
  • Steven James Oliver, 52, Inverness, arrested Jan. 24 for felony child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm, and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $24,000.
  • Timothy Willis Wemyss, 31, Floral City, arrested Jan. 24 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500.

 

