Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 20
Robert Stephen Williams, 66, Hernando, arrested Jan. 20 for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
Jessica White, 38, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 20 for trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Travis Herndon, 31, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 20 for two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary/becomes armed with explosive or other dangerous weapon and two counts of grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $58,000.
Jeffrey Eli Segars Sr., 59, borrowed for court Jan. 20. No bond.
Eric Russell Borgersen, 39, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 20 for trespass other property after warning, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Diana Powell Grover, 68, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 20 for DUI with damage to property of person of another. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Jan. 21
Jayson Jennings, 18, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 21 for felony retail theft. Bond $2,000.
Aimee Dawn Crook, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 21 for failure to appear. No bond.
Dillon Glen Stelly, 30, Ellenton, arrested Jan. 21 for DUI and driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond $1,500.
Whitney Bricquel Walker, 31, Inverness, arrested Jan. 21 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Bunny Marie Oliver, 49, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 21 for false verification of ownership to pawnbroker, auto theft and traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property. Bond $9,000.
William Devin Head, 45, Inverness, arrested Jan. 21 for felony battery. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 22
Jeffery Allen Martin, 40, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 22 for two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of battery and two counts of domestic battery. No bond.
Kenneth Clyde Bartels, 33, Citrus Springs, arrested Jan. 22 for DUI, refuse to submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Solomon Jedidiah Cummings, 48, Floral City, arrested Jan. 22 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,500.
Andrew Buch, 49, Inverness, arrested Jan. 22 for violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 23
Joshua James Yates, 36, Bushnell, arrested Jan. 23 for possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $10,000.
Joshawa Cameron Colvin, 21, Largo, arrested Jan. 23 for violation of probation. No bond.
Justin Tyler Jacobs, 27, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 23 for exposure of sexual organs. Bond $1,000.
Eboney Rose Bishop, 37, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 23 for failure to appear. No bond.
Megan De Anna Bramlett, 45, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 23 for DUI and refuse to submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.