Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Jan. 18

  • Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
  • Dave Erick Roman, 54, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 18 for resist officer without violence. No bond.
  • Desmond Layne Hattaway, 27, Abbeville, Georgia, arrested Jan. 18 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
  • Tyler Richard Leonard, 39, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 18 for trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $50.
  • Scott Michael Greene, 33, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 18 for violation of probation. No bond.
  • Shannon Leigh Tucker, 36, Hernando, arrested Jan. 18 for violation of probation. No bond.
  • Jeremy Justice Reynolds, 18, Eustis, arrested Jan. 18 for misdemeanor battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee. No bond.
  • Jacob Russell Perin, 30, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 18 for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.

