Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Jan. 18
- Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
- Dave Erick Roman, 54, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 18 for resist officer without violence. No bond.
- Desmond Layne Hattaway, 27, Abbeville, Georgia, arrested Jan. 18 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Tyler Richard Leonard, 39, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 18 for trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $50.
- Scott Michael Greene, 33, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 18 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Shannon Leigh Tucker, 36, Hernando, arrested Jan. 18 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Jeremy Justice Reynolds, 18, Eustis, arrested Jan. 18 for misdemeanor battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee. No bond.
- Jacob Russell Perin, 30, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 18 for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 19
- Lewis Richard Cumpian, 27, Hernando, arrested Jan. 19 for driving while license suspended/revoked and possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
- Angelo Antonio Pharr, 39, Clearwater, arrested Jan. 19 for failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 19 for resist officer without violence, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, falsely identify or give false name to LEO and felony warrant. No bond.
- Timothy Joel Quick, 51, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 19 for two fraudulent use of credit cards, two counts of possession of another’s personal identification information and two counts of petit theft. Bond $10,000.
- Hector Berrios, 31, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 19 for felony battery – domestic – by strangulation, battery on pregnant victim, knowingly discharge firearm in public place/roadway and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
- Justin Ryan Whitman, 39, Brooksville, arrested Jan. 19 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Thomas Eugene Pittman Jr., 40, Inverness, arrested Jan. 19 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Matthew Ryan Mullins, 40, arrested Jan. 19 for fail to stop/fleeing LEO, trafficking in 28-plus grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin), trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and violation of probation. Bond $113,000.
- Dana Lynne Holinko, 32, Inverness, arrested Jan. 19 for felony warrant. No bond.
- Lewis Richard Cumpian, 27, Hernando, arrested Jan. 19 for writ. Bond $5,000.
- Brian Anthony Giordano, 54, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 19 for operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $1,000.
- Steven Fashown Brooks Sr., 48, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 19 for failure to appear. Bond, $2,000.
- Joshua Brandon Gober, 42, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 19 for felony battery and battery. No bond.
- Thomas Oliver Owens III, 26, Inverness, arrested Jan. 19 for battery. Bond $1,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
