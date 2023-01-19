Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Jan. 13
- Jeffrey Todd Brady, 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Victor Ryan Daniel Perez, 30, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 13 for child abuse without causing great bodily harm. No bond.
- Marquice Levell Pryor, 34, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Carlos Raul Herrera Vega, 52, Hernando, arrested Jan. 13 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. Bond $750.
- Randall Anthony Jennings Sr., 45, Spring Hill, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Jan. 14
- Charles Brian Engel, 66, Inverness, arrested Jan. 14 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Brandon Cox, 40, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 14 for petit theft (value $100 or more but less than $750).
- Andrea Lee Sizemore, 41, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Sean Patrick Melvin Purscell, 26, Hernando, arrested Jan. 14 for felony domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery on pregnant victim, and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 15
- Travis Herndon, 32, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 15 for felony burglary of an occupied residence and two felony counts auto theft. Bond $19,000.
- Bryan Wiliam Lucas, 33, Ocala, arrested Jan. 15 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense and possession cannabis (less then 20 grams). Bond $6,000.
- Lukis William Dudash, 27, Ocala, arrested Jan. 15 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Jan. 16
- Timothy Shawn Carpenter, 35, Floral City, arrested Jan. 16 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Jason Alan Taylor, 34, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Mark Fitzgerald Hubbard, 59, Gulfport, arrested Jan. 16 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Jan. 17
- Devin Shawn Denoncourt, 30, Inverness, arrested Jan. 17 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine and three felony counts possession of controlled substance. Bond $31,000.
- Daniel Charles Morrow, 60, Inverness, arrested Jan. 17 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
- Beau Spencer Brown, 41, Brooksville, arrested Jan. 17 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Chad Michael Legere, 40, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 17 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Kinchen Taylor Black, 35, Inverness, arrested Jan. 17 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
- William Edward Warring, 45, Sebring, arrested Jan. 17 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Kayla Marie Mertens, 34, Bushnell, arrested Jan. 17 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
- Travis Zeb Ackroyd, 36, Ruskin, arrested Jan. 17 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
