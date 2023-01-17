Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 12
Stacey Lee Richardson, 35, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 12 for violation of injunction by telephoning/contacting the petitioner directly or indirectly. No bond.
Tyler Anthony Vanhorn, 18, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 12 for felony auto theft. Bond $2,000.
Nicole Marie Beshures, 42, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Nichole Starr Hatley, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 12 for transport order. No bond.
Rhonda Lynne Lawley, 56, DOC, arrested Jan. 12 for transport order. No bond.
Branton Hills, 32, homeless, arrested Jan. 12 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Darnell Lanier Hill, 27, Eustis, arrested Jan. 12 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Jeremiah Hernandez, 19, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 12 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Nelson Hommy Saldana, 35, Brooksville, arrested Jan. 12 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Kaitlan Marie Troy, 33, Inverness, arrested Jan. 12 for misdemeanor loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen and falsely identify or give false name to LEO. Bond $1,500.
