Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 9
Harold Perkins Fish, 31. Hernando, arrested Feb. 9 for two felony counts grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), two felony counts fraudulent use of credit cards/more than two times in six months or $100 or more, and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Don Gordon Patrick, 63, Inverness, arrested Feb. 9 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Dyllan Jacob Kichar, 20, Floral City, arrested Feb. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Alan Joe Hyatt, 38, Floral City, arrested Feb. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Brandy Lynn Spittlehouse, 45, DOC, arrested Feb. 9 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Tammy Marie Allison, 47, DOC, arrested Feb. 9 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Colleen Jaqueline Mahoney, 38, DOC, arrested Feb. 9 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Jennifer Lynn Shettleroe, 38, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Casey Lee Rickle, 36, Hernando, arrested Feb. 9 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Shauna Nicole McGaha, 39, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Tara Anne Cline, 49, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 9 for two counts DUI. Bond $1,000.
David Paul Curry, 52, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $4,000.
Arrests from Feb. 10
Julian Leanos-Silver, 18, Ocala, arrested Feb. 10 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, burglary of occupied residence, resist officer without violence, and possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $19,000.
Davin Kanard Dunbar, 18, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 10 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
Brianna Ortiz Schwaninger, 28, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 10 for DUI with damage to property of another person and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Matthew Scott Varvarincz, 48, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Christopher Behrens-Hoskins, 40, Inglis, arrested Feb. 10 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Teresa Mary Smith, 63, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 10 for DUI. No bond.
Kyle Jordan Pierce, 28, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 10 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Aaron Dean Davis, 29, Menifee, arrested Feb. 10 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
Kenneth Mitchel McKinnon, 55, Floral City, arrested Feb. 10 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
Harold Craig Brock, 49, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 10 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.