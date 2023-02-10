Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Feb. 8
- Michael Edward Felsentreger, 63, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 8 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Ginger Sue Mason, 50, Floral City, arrested Feb. 8 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine, lease-rent place or structure for purpose of trafficking, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $106,000.
- Alan Joe Hyatt, 38, Floral City, arrested Feb. 8 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Kaylan Rose Austin, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested Feb. 8 for felony violation of probation and writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
- Bobbi Jo Hudson, 41, Inverness, arrested Feb. 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Kourtney Bryanna Brisco-Brooks, 35, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 8 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), criminal use or possession of another's personal identification information, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $6,000.
- John Alfred Vires, 53, Inverness, arrested Feb. 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Wesley Gunn, 44, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 8 for felony burglary of unoccupied conveyance, possession of burglary tools and resist officer without violence. Bond $8,000.
- Theresa Tina Francis-Johnson, 59, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 8 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
- Michelle Lee Gaddy, 52, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.