Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Feb. 6
- David Kenneth Collett Jr., 44, Inverness, arrested Feb. 6 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. No bond.
- Untrez Letroy Hodo, 44, Palmetto, arrested Feb. 6 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- James Daris Head, 46, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 6 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Carl Allen Jaeger, 30, Floral City, arrested Feb. 6 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Beau Spencer Brown, 41, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 6 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Carmella Catherine Fallanca, 32, Spring Hill, arrested Feb. 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Justin Vanderwal, 42, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 6 for misdemeanor violation of probation and two writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
- Laura Lee Maroney, 42, Inverness, arrested Feb. 6 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Feb. 7
- Cecil Naylor, 52, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 7 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Mathew Lee Zummo, 36, Orange Park, arrested Feb. 7 for felony burglary of occupied residence, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied, and possession of controlled substance. Bond $23,000.
- Toby Lewis Coderre, 39, Inverness, arrested Feb. 7 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,000.
- Frederick Allen Graff, 49, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 7 for felony trash dumping more than 500 pounds or for commercial purposes or hazardous waste, and possession of controlled substance. Bond $7,000.
- Joshua Philip David Wood, 33, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 7 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
