Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 27
Rachel Kathleen Brandel, 40, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 27 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750) and grand theft ($20,000 or more but less than $100,000). Bond $6,000.
Dana Lynn Durbin, 38, Orlando, arrested Feb. 27 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,000.
Forrest Robert Haag, 34, Inverness, arrested Feb. 27 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery and misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Charles Robert Wigglesworth, 33, DOC, arrested Feb. 27 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Jacob Jeremiah Williams, 40, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Michael Leu, 41, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 27 for felony domestic battery, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, resist officer with violence and resist officer without violence. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.