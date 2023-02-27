Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 24
Sara Ann Dalton, 27, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Carl Lee Collier Jr., 41, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 24 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Billy Franklin Cranfield Jr., 48, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Ruben Villegas Avila, 33, Inverness, arrested Feb. 24 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Feb. 25
Lindsey Lee Dotson, 38, Floral City, arrested Feb. 25 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Danielle Nicole McGrath, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 25 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Anthony Mark Benoit, 52, Inverness, arrested Feb. 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Austin Craig Smith, 20, Brooksville, arrested Feb. 25 for misdemeanor reckless driving. Bond $1,000.
Jason Austin Sawicki, 40, Inverness, arrested Feb. 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Jason Daykin, 47, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 25 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
David Wayne Parsons, 31, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 25 for felony no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,500.
Kerry Kilcullen, 41, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 25 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Feb. 26
Matthew Wayne Owsley, 38, Bushnell, arrested Feb. 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,013.
Erick Allen Kamyszek, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 26 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or less), burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $6,500.
Daphne Frances Mcguire, 56, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 26 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
Rachael Anne Dorsey, 33, Hernando, arrested Feb. 26 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person and DUI B/A level 0.15 or more or with person under 18. Bond $1,000.
Robert Francis Dowdal, 64, Inverness, arrested Feb. 26 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Alex Logan Crist, 25, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 26 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jonathan Peter Nadel, 65, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 26 for two misdemeanor counts trespass in occupied structure or conveyance. Bond $2,000.
