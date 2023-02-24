Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 23
Daniel Driggers, 51, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 23 for possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. Bond $10,000.
James Arthur Sack, 29, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Natasha Rene Smallwood, 45, Inverness, arrested Feb. 23 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
William Ryan McGough, 31, Floral City, arrested Feb. 23 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Christopher R. Thomason, 32, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 23 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Randi Jo Lovett, 39, Inverness, arrested Feb. 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Cody Ryan Hill, 18, Inverness, arrested Feb. 23 for two counts juvenile pickup order – violation of imposed conditions. No bond.
James Mickel Mutch, 52, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 23 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
Son V. Dinh, 48, Inverness, arrested Feb. 23 for out of county warrant. No bond.
Yazmin Gonzalez, 40, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
