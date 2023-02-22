Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 20
Seth Michael Holland Peterson, 29, Inverness, arrested Feb. 20 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Michael Edward Johnson, 59, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 20 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Bryan Eugene Taylor Tellgren, 40, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 20 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Sheila Darlene Smallwood, 59, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 20 for three misdemeanor counts violation of probation and three misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
Joshua Jcario Williams, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 20 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Joshua Dean Conover, 30, Hernando, arrested Feb. 20 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Deidre Louise Mcghee -Wickham, 55, Inverness, arrested Feb. 20 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Michael Clevenger, 24, Inverness, arrested Feb. 21 for burglary of unoccupied conveyance and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $8,000.
Carrie Anne Smith, 46, Inverness, arrested Feb. 21 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Shelby D. Watson, 31, Inverness, arrested Feb. 21 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Henry Neil White, 43, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 21 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,770.
Jordan Montero, 22, Bushnell, arrested Feb. 21 for misdemeanor petit theft. Bond $1,000.
Lorraine Fortune, 56, Hernando, arrested Feb. 21 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Dallas Walter Hartline Jr., 57, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 21 for sex offense information. No bond.
James Edward Fitzgerald, 68, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 21 for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs first offense. Bond $1,000.
James Kanouse, 45, Inglis, arrested Feb. 21 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Marlon Marmol, 48, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 21 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
