Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Feb. 18
- Joshua Strobeck, 43, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 18 for two counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,338.
- Laci Dawn Bass, 39, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Christopher Michael Barker, 37, Hernando, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
- Yordy Hernan Matias Fuentes, 23, Apopka, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $500.
- Kenneth Slotterback, 62, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Michael John Ficara, 50, Inverness, arrested Feb. 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Christopher Matthew Tolbert, 42, Floral City, arrested Feb. 18 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $2,000.
- Justin Brown Gregg, 32, Hernando, arrested Feb. 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Branton Jamelle Hills, 32, Inverness, arrested Feb. 18 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $10,000.
- Sean Patrick Douglass, 40, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 18 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $984.
- Courtney Autumn Peterson, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Nicholas Curtis Rittenhouse, 34, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Jesse Anders, 34, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 18 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Garrett Cooey, 30, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 18 for two misdemeanor counts petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750) and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 33, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $4,000.
Arrests from Feb. 19
- Dustin Nathaniel Rives, 32, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 19 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more) and violation of probation. No bond.
- Jesse Lee, 40, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 19 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Terry Daniel Smith, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 19 for four misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Bradley Dale Milford, 29, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 19 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Shane Derrick Presley, 41, Inverness, arrested Feb. 19 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
- James William Huggins Jr., 36, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $954.
- Joshua Strobeck, 43, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 19 for two counts fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Tyson Anthony Middlesworth, 26, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
