Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 15
Tiana Rayne Corcoran, 20, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Zachary Lee May, 21, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Craig Deshawn Young, 22, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 15 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Kevin Charles Thomas, 45, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 15 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Kalee Mishel Russell, 32, Wimauma, arrested Feb. 15 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Feb. 16
Kastle Ester Hall, 47, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 16 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $500.
Kevin Michael Malpass, 46, arrested Feb. 16 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Robert Luis Reyes, 53, Land O’ Lakes, arrested Feb. 16 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
Amber Faith Peterson, 33, Inglis, arrested Feb. 16 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $670.
Aaron Mark Pullen, 34, Inverness, arrested Feb. 16 for lewd and lascivious conduct offender 18 or older. No bond.
Canuto Acosta, 60, Panama City, arrested Feb. 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,013.
Thomas Clayton Moore, 20, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 16 for two counts no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, two counts attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it, and two counts driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $3,000.
Jeremy Dean Martin, 37, Inverness, arrested Feb. 16 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Branton Jamelle Hills, 32, Inverness, arrested Feb. 16 for trespass other property after warning. No bond.
Waylon Daniel Machin, 20, Yankeetown, arrested Feb. 16 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond 6,000.
Robin Lisa Bennett, 55, Inverness, arrested Feb. 16 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Feb. 17
Matthew Henry Long, 37, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 17 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jonathon Michael Argerenon, 44, Inverness, arrested Feb. 17 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Thomas Oliver Owens III, 26, Inverness, arrested Feb. 17 for violation of pre-trial conditions. No bond.
Heather Nicole Corie Boatwright, 37, Sarasota, arrested Feb. 17 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
Austin Grey Teeter, 41, Sanford, arrested Feb. 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Dakota Hayes, 31, Hernando, arrested Feb. 17 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Terrence Lee Hayes, 62, Hernando, arrested Feb. 17 for felony DUI, no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, attach tag to vehicle no assigned to it, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $17,000.
Reginald Eugene Oliver, 27, Eustis, arrested Feb. 17 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Jacob Luke Frank, 35, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 17 for two counts DUI. Bond $2,000.
David Michael Cole, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 17 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
