Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Feb. 14
- Nicole Marie Joyner, 44, Inverness, arrested Feb. 14 for misdemeanor battery intentionally causing bodily harm and trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. Bond $2,000.
- Thomas Nicholas Mantesta Jr., 42, Floral City, arrested Feb. 14 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Adam Sha Head, 30, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 14 for two misdemeanor counts trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond $2,000.
- Eric James Antoine, 52, Ormond Beach, arrested Feb. 14 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Kevin Michael Briguglio, 39, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 14 for two misdemeanor counts domestic battery. No bond.
- Travis Ray William Mason, 39, Floral City, arrested Feb. 14 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Carrie Marie Rickel, 37, Hernando, arrested Feb. 14 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,178.
- Kenneth Richard Gibson, 79, Hernando, arrested Feb. 14 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm - weapon hands/feet/fist. Bond $2,000.
- Melissa Ruth Johnson, 37, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 14 for felony abuse of elderly person or disabled adult without causing great bodily harm. No bond.
- Scott Ronald Parish, 47, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Tracy Denise Wilson, 59, Hernando, arrested Feb. 14 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
