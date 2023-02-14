Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 11
George James Reider Jr., 41, DOC, arrested Feb. 11 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Joseph Hitts, 62, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 11 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Cynthia Jolene Johnson, 35, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 11 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Jessica Keely Voss, 31, Hernando, arrested Feb. 11 for felony warrant. No bond.
Colton Perry Griswold, 34, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 11 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Feb. 12
Cody Lee Johnson, 28, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 12 for two felony counts burglary of unoccupied conveyance, two felony counts petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750) and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Brayan Jose Cardenas Aleman, 22, Chattanooga, arrested Feb. 12 for operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $500.
Arrests from Feb. 13
Veronica Lynn Macias, 34, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 13 for felony DUI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee. Bond $8,000.
Lonnie Ray Nichols, 34, Hernando, arrested Feb. 13 for felony aggravated assault with intent to commit felony, aggravated assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee, two felony counts criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), burglary of occupied structure, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, three felony counts grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750), grand theft ($5,000 or more but less than $10,000), and three felony counts burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $58,000.
Daniel Lee Prouty, 36, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 13 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Cora Camille Alexander, 32, Hernando, arrested Feb. 13 for child abuse without causing great bodily harm – weapon hands/feet/fist. Bond $2,000.
Felicitie Marie Gillette, 28, Hernando, arrested Feb. 13 for two misdemeanor counts trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $2,000.
Christian Anderson, 65, Hernando, arrested Feb. 13 for misdemeanor trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication. Bond $1,500.
Kenneth Joshua Ivey, 26, Summerfield, arrested Feb. 13 for two felony counts violation of probation. Bond $4,000.
Wesley Ervin Derry, 65, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Payetience Cameron Martin, 21, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 13 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
