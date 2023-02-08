Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1
Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Russell Wayne Simmons Jr., 40, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 1 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,684.
Aaron David Brooks Jr., 20, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Thomas James Byerly, 24, Largo, arrested Feb. 1 for two counts driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
Colleen Mae Roberts, 48, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Serafin Solis, 39, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 1 for violation of parole. No bond.
Sean Robert Mooney, 40, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 1 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Charlinda Nichole Harper, 29, Floral City, arrested Feb. 1 for two misdemeanor counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Jessica Sue Kimbelleverage, 38, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Shane Derrick Presley, 41, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Daniel Scott Naracon, 28, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 1 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
Bret Tyler Bartley, 25, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 1 for DUI and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,500.
Stefano Guiseppe Minnella, 58, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for felony warrant. No bond.
Arrests from Feb. 2
Blake Brockway Powell, 28, Hernando, arrested Feb. 2 for three felony counts possession of controlled substance and three felony counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $9,000.
Kevin Douglas Smith, 40, Hernando, arrested Feb. 2 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, driving while license suspended or revoked habitual, possession of controlled substance, and trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $40,000.
Eric James Antoine, 52, Ormond Beach, arrested Feb. 2 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
Robert T. Rowland, 28, Hernando, arrested Feb. 2 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Jeffrey Todd Brady, 41, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 2 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
Candy Lee Holmes, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested Feb. 2 for two counts human trafficking – commercial sexual activity – child under 18 or mentally defective/incapacitated, two counts child neglect by willful or culpable negligence/without causing great bodily harm, and two counts unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $130,000.
Colleen Mae Roberts, 48, Inverness, arrested Feb. 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jordyn Nicole Gilley Nixon, 42, Inverness, arrested Feb. 2 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Tracy Ann Warren, 64, Inverness, arrested Feb. 2 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm – weapon hands/feet/fist. Bond $2,000.
Robin Lynn Bartholomew, 59, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 2 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Arrests from Feb. 3
Alan Keith Swinburnson, 38, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 3 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,500.
Megan Leigh Strickland, 30, Hernando, arrested Feb. 3 for burglary of unoccupied structure, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $13,000.
Lonnie Lee Savage, 57, Dunnellon, arrested Feb. 3 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and resist officer without violence. Bond $350.
Anthony Michael Pepe, 33, Floral City, arrested Feb. 3 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
William Bradley Griffiths, 45, Citrus Springs, arrested Feb. 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 19, Lady Lake, arrested Feb. 3 for two felony counts criminal conspiracy felony of third degree ranked level 3-10, robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, resist officer without violence. Bond $13,000.
Tre’mani Alexandria Lanier Bailey, 19, Lady Lake, arrested Feb. 3 for criminal attempt felony of third degree ranked level 3-10, two felony counts criminal conspiracy felony of third degree ranked level 3-10, battery on persons 65 years of age or older, robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, and resist officer without violence. Bond $20,000.
Mikiya De’anne King, 18, Lady Lake, arrested Feb. 3 for two felony counts criminal conspiracy felony of third degree ranked level 3-10, robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, and resist officer without violence. Bond $13,000.
Arnecia Jazzell Rose, 20, Lady Lake, arrested Feb. 3 for felony reckless driving, flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speeding/disr for safety, two felony counts criminal conspiracy felony of third degree ranked level 3-10, robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, and resist officer without violence. Bond $23,500.
Thomas Oliver Owens III, 26, Inverness, arrested Feb. 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Laura Louise Padfield, 43, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 3 for felony violation of probation. Bond $10,013.
Arrests from Feb. 4
Liyah Hernandez, 27, Lecanto, arrested Feb. 4 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
Darius Mckenzie Muldrow, 42, Brandon, arrested Feb. 4 for DUI, flee/elude LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal, driving while license suspended or revoked habitual, and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $15,750.
James Herbert Lofty, 34, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 4 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Arrests from Feb. 5
Jeremy James Hanshew, 31, Inverness, arrested Feb. 5 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Michael Anthony Tomkins, 57, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jamie Nicole Teti, 35, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 5 for two felony counts violation of probation, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Darrin Lee Hamman, 35, Floral City, arrested Feb. 5 for two counts driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
James Albert Smith, 61, Homosassa, arrested Feb. 5 for two felony counts retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750) and two felony counts possession of controlled substance. Bond $6,000.
Noah Richard Griggs, 22, Inverness, arrested Feb. 5 for felony burglary/becomes armed with explosive or other dangerous weapon, grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750), fraudulent use of credit cards – two times or less in six months or less than $100. Bond $30,000.
Christopher Wayne Gittens, 42, Weeki Wachee, arrested Feb. 5 for DUI. Bond $2,000.
Andrew W. Souther, 57, Crystal River, arrested Feb. 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
