Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 6
- Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond.
- Christina Chesmore, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 6 for domestic battery. No bond.
- Christopher Schultz Giles, 31, Hernando, arrested Dec. 6 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Julie Tramontano, 43, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 6 for battery on persons 65 and older. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 7
- Eric Marinelli, 22, McCracken, arrested Dec. 7 for domestic battery. No bond.
- Nichole Danielle Raymond, 52, Ocala, arrested Dec. 7 for transport order. No bond.
- Matthew Tyler Huggins, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 7 for violation of probation and failure to appear. No bond.
- Joshua Gabriel Moretz, 32, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 7 for trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in 4-plus grams of a controlled substance and failure to appear. Bond $52,000.
- Bruce Robert Harvey, 41, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 7 for battery on persons 65 and older. No bond.
- Mechle Kay Earley, 31, Floral City, arrested Dec. 7 for three counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,000.
- Shannon Morgan, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 7 for 12 counts of cause cruel death/pain/suffering and one count of child neglect. Bond $26,000.
Arrests from Dec. 8
- Leah Marie Ramsey, 39, Ruskin, arrested Dec. 8 for trespass after warning and violation of probation. No bond.
- Michael Lance Corbin, 50, Wildwood, arrested Dec. 8 for domestic assault. No bond.
- William Wayne Gregory II, 35, Oxford, arrested Dec. 8 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Dillon Wener Palmer, 24, Citrus Springs, arrested Dec. 8 for burglary with domestic battery, felony battery and criminal mischief. No bond.
- Brian Michael Waddell, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 8 for possession of controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $53,000.
- Destin Louis Lee Meeth, 20, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 8 for trespass after warning. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Dec. 9
- Michael J. Mains Floyd, 20, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 9 for aggravated battery and robbery where offender carried a weapon. Bond $60,000.
- Laura K. Lyons, 36, Floral City, arrested Dec. 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Ashley Stephanie Thomas, 39, Inverness, arrested Dec. 9 for violation of probation. No bond.
- George Reider, 65, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 9 for aggravated battery and violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 10
- Sandra Berube, 74, Inverness, arrested Dec. 10 for driving under the influence. Bond $1,000.
- Thomas Byerly, 24, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 10 for driving while license suspended/revoked (habitual). Bond $2,000.
- Melissa Corinne Fellhauer, 39, Macclenny, arrested Dec. 10 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Douglas Matthews, 40, arrested Dec. 10 for sell/posses/conceal/dispose vehicle with altered numbers, auto theft, possession of controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, resist officer without violence and falsely identify or give false name to LEO. Bond $11,000.
Arrests from Dec. 11
- Jonathan Andrew Boehm, 35, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 11 for drug paraphernalia, loitering or prowling and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,500.
- Black Brockway Powell, 28, Hernando, arrested Dec. 11 for failure to appear. No bond.
- George Francis Warren, 60, Hernando, arrested Dec. 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 12
- Christopher Scott Manco, 38, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 12 for traffic or endeavor to traffic in stolen property, retail petit theft (value $100 or less), and false verification of ownership/false identification to pawnbroker. Bond $10,500.
- Raven Skiles, 21, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 12 for driving under the influence. Bond $1,000.
- Branton Hills, 32, arrested Dec. 12 for trespass. Bond $1,000.
- Cezmari Laminares Ramos, 22, Fanning Springs, arrested Dec. 12 for violation of probation. No bond.
- David Allen Van-Hekle, 56, Inverness, arrested Dec. 12 for dealing in stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
- John Joseph Kelley VI, 31, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 12 for possession of controlled substance and three counts of violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 13
- Sharon Puig Stone, 72, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 13 battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee, battery on person 65 and older, resist officer with violence and harass/hinder/delay/prevent/dissuade from reporting offense. No bond.
- Kimberly Shawn Daugherty II, 40, Hernando, arrested Dec. 13 for domestic battery. No bond.
- Christen Jeffrey White Jr., 48, Ocala, arrested Dec. 13 for domestic battery. No bond.
