Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 5
- Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resist officer without violence. No bond.
- Steven William Jennings, 52, Inverness, arrested Dec. 5 for two misdemeanor counts of violation of probation, felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Alyssa Marie Stocklin, 30, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Kevin Lee Naszkiewicz, 49, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- IdaMay I. Cook, 53, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750).
- Frank Nobile, 29, Inverness, arrested Dec. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jason Andrew Corwin, 48, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Elliott Michael Nunez, 27, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for felony carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, drug paraphernalia, sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and sell/purchase/mfg/deliver/bring into this state 10 grams or more of listed drug. Bond $33,000.
- Glory Larali Tolbert, 22, Inverness, arrested Dec. 5 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, and driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - first offense). Bond $2,500.
