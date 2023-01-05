Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 27
- Zachary P. Vasey, 23, Racine, WI, arrested Dec. 27 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Christina Lynn Patton, 30, Floral City, arrested Dec. 27 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 28
- Roberto Soto-Vazquez, 46, Hernando, arrested Dec. 28 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Jaimie Buddenhagen, 25, Hernando, arrested Dec. 28 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
- Kristin Blake Robinson, 43, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 28 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
- Wendy Jo Ann Dean, 46, Inverness, arrested Dec. 28 for felony battery on person 65 years of age or older and misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 29
- Stacey Lee Richardson, 35, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 29 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Deandre Ocatavious Jalil Cannon, 30, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 29 for domestic battery and violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Tyrese Leeshawn Bonner, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 29 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Ann Marie Quesada, 49, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Tiara Caretha Cooks, 26, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 29 for felony theft from person 65+ ($300 or more but less than $10,000). Bond $2,000.
- Samantha Driggers, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 29 for murder - not premeditated. No bond.
- Dylan John Gonzalez, 27, Hudson, arrested Dec. 29 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
Arrests from Dec. 30
- Christopher Michael Haxton, 40, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 30 for misdemeanor criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $1,000.
- Dalton James Sandora, 24, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 30 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- William Cahill, 50, Floral City, arrested Dec. 30 for possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia.
- Ruben Hernandez, 33, Lady Lake, arrested Dec. 30 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $500.
- Jason Alan Taylor, 34, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 30 for felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Alexis Elizabeth Vincent, 29, Hernando, arrested Dec. 30 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Dec. 31
- Michael Creig Loomis, 34, Largo, arrested Dec. 31 for felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Josiah Knight, 18, Inverness, arrested Dec. 31 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens. Bond $5,000.
- Heather Lynnette Smith, 47, Martinsburg, WV, arrested Dec. 31 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and trespass other property after warning. Bond $2,000.
- Anthony Desean Wilkerson, 26, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 31 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Jessie Lee Encinia, 37, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 31 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $4,000.
- Davion Baker, 18, Sarasota, arrested Dec. 31 for felony battery on LEO. Bond $2,000.
- Jonathan Peter Nadel, 65, arrested Dec. 31 for misdemeanor trespass in occupied structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
- Steven Douglas Burke, 33, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 31 for two misdemeanor counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
- Kaitlan M. Troy, 33, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 31 for warrant other jurisdiction. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 1
- Michael Rogers, 41, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- John P. Mutch, 48, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony harass/hinder/delay/prevent/dissuade from reporting offense to LEO. No bond.
- Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, arrested Jan. 1 for felony commit battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 2
- David Michael Walton, 46, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 2 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Dawson Cole Merry, 36, Floral City, arrested Jan. 2 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- John Carl Hall, 52, Inverness, arrested Jan. 2 for felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Bond $10,000.
- Adam Head, 30, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 2 for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs. Bond $1,000.
- Joann Lynch, 54, Palm Bay, arrested Jan. 2 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000.
- Justin Michael Church, 32, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 2 for misdemeanor criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $1,000.
- Justin Allen Bowman, 29, Hernando, arrested Jan. 2 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $10,000.
Arrests from Jan. 3
- Justin Allen Bowman, 29, Hernando, arrested Jan. 3 for violation of probation. No bond.
- Robby Clinton Fudge, 26, Inverness, arrested Jan. 3 for two counts of sell/MFG/del or possess with intent to sell/MFG/del schedule I, III or IV drugs. Bond $10,000.
- Angelo William Puchi, 43, Vancouver, WA, arrested Jan. 3 for domestic battery. No bond.
- Erickson Shane Geer, 43, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Michael Kevin Vrabel, 62, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Kevin Allen Simpson, 30, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Joella Maria Gutierrez, 19, Dunnellon, arrested Jan. 3 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Arrests from Jan. 4
- Olivia Marie Gay, 33, Homosassa, arrested Jan. 4 for felony battery on person 65 years of age or older and misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Brad William Elliot, 60, Crystal River, arrested Jan. 4 for DUI. Bond $5,000.
- Shawndre Lockley, 37, Ocala, arrested Jan. 4 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Anthony Richard Seward, 54, Beverly Hills, arrested Jan. 4 for drug paraphernalia and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams).
- Mereline Ingrassia, 59, arrested Jan. 4 for petit theft (value less than $100).
- Sebastian Paul Becker, 21, Inverness, arrested Jan. 4 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. No bond.
- Diane Watkins, 51, Inglis, arrested Jan. 4 for misdemeanor trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
- John Doe, 41, arrested Jan. 4 for misdemeanor possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.