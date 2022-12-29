Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 22
- Keith Hendry, 32, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 22 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Millisa Joyce Ramirez, 51, Bushnell, arrested Dec. 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Paula Joan McKillen, 51, Inverness, arrested Dec. 22 for felony battery on LEO and misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $6,000.
- Martin Bishop Lee, 42, Inverness, arrested Dec. 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Scott Christopher Roberts, 51, Inverness, arrested Dec. 22 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Marion Hicks, 39, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 22 for five misdemeanor counts retail petit theft (value $100 or less), and eight misdemeanor counts retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $10,500.
- Billy David Sandlin, 87, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 22 for misdemeanor DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,500.
- Tiffany Ann Varnes, 38, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 22 for petit theft (value less than $100).
Arrests from Dec. 23
- Vishnu Kasodatt Chand, 46, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 23 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Roger Allen Campbell, 32, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 23 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Kenneth John Paigo, 61, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 23 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
Arrests from Dec. 24
- Tyler Ray Keney, 21, Inverness, arrested Dec. 24 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- George Milum Stephenson, 63, Lakeland, arrested Dec. 24 for misdemeanor DUI and operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $2,000.
- Steve Labron Adkins, 46, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 24 for felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Arrests from Dec. 25
- Samuel Lee Colbert Jr., 24, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 25 for felony domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation. No bond.
- Christopher Farley Toles, 61, Floral City, arrested Dec. 25 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Heather Boatwright, 36, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 25 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond $1,000.
- Gregory Lee Bullington, 37, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 25 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 26
- Christen Ray Brock, 55, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 26 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Mary Teresa Arcabascio, 66, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 26 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Megan M. Murphy, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 26 for felony burglary of unoccupied residence and criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $6,000.
- Kendre Craig Jones, 18, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 26 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, use/display/attempt to use firearm while committing felony, carry concealed weapon, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams), and misdemeanor reckless driving. Bond $11,500.
- Kellie Jean Connolly, 48, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 26 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI with damage to property of person of another DUI, and leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50. Bond $12,000.
