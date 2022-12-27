Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 20
- Caleb Vaughn Dosal, 18, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 20 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, auto theft, operating vehicle without valid driver's license, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $13,500.
- Alvera Patricia Parks, 47, Inglis, arrested Dec. 20 for domestic battery. No bond.
- James David Earley, 47, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 20 for felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $4,000.
- James John Middlemiss, 44, Inverness, arrested Dec. 20 for felony burglary with battery. Bond $25,000.
- Joseph Michael Scull, 40, Inverness, arrested Dec. 20 for violation of parole. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 21
- Ronald Mathews, 61, Old Town, arrested Dec. 21 for violation of probation. Bond $5,000.
- Timothy Wayne Jackson, 37, Wildwood, arrested Dec. 21 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Cristina Marie Murray, 59, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 21 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
- Stuart Scott Kaufman, 57, Prospect, arrested Dec. 21 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Laila Cowart, 18, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 21 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Alvera Patricia Parks, 47, Inglis, arrested Dec. 21 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Shauna Mariah Carpenter, 22, arrested Dec. 21 for felony battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee. Bond $2,000.
- Kelly Sue Morris, 54, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 21 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Gavin Lee Edgette, 19, Inverness, arrested Dec. 21 for misdemeanor criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $1,000.
- Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, Inverness, arrested Dec. 21 for misdemeanor violation of seasonal restrictions relating to taking of wildlife/freshwater fish/saltwater fish, sell/MFG/del or possess with intent to sell/MFG/del schedule I or II drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500.
- Vernon Monroe Eastman, 58, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 21 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Thomas John Sarver, 26, Inverness, arrested Dec. 21 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, misdemeanor violation of seasonal restrictions relating to taking of wildlife/freshwater fish/saltwater fish, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams), and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $22,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.