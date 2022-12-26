Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 16
- George Ernest Hall, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bond $500.
- Douglas Adam Davis, 40, Lake Panasoffkee, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Tyler Richard Leonard, 39, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor petit theft. Bond $500
- Michael Vrabel, 61, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
- Charlinda Nichole Harper, 29, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Wrayce Compton, 15, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 16 for person less than 18 years of age commit sexual battery on person 12+ without consent and without physical force or violence. Bond $15,000.
- Ebony Rose Bishop, 37, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 16 for two counts sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $10,000.
- Lance Joseph Tarantino, 50, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 16 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Arrests from Dec. 17
- Andrew Thomas Deubert, 27, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 17 for misdemeanor knowingly discharge firearm in public place/roadway, using firearm under the influence of alcohol/drugs, resist officer without violence, and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $3,500.
- Kelly Jill Potter, 58, Inverness, arrested Dec. 17 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $2,000.
- Amonte Teon Young, 20, Odessa, arrested Dec. 17 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
- Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, Ormond Beach, arrested Dec. 17 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del schedule I, III, or IV drugs, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and carry concealed weapon. Bond $7,000.
- Luis Medina, 39, Miami, arrested Dec. 17 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Kerry Patrick Mahoney, 68, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Dec. 18
- Nelson Robert Lindsey Jr., 20, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 18 for misdemeanor simple stalking. Bond $5,000.
- Alex Logan Crist, 25, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 18 for drug paraphernalia.
- Louis Eugene Free, 41, Hernando, arrested Dec. 18 for two felony counts of possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
- James Albert Smith, 61, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 18 for failure to return hired/leased property with intent to defraud. Bond $2,000.
- Michael Griffin, 47, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Stefan Jaques Bekker, 34, Inverness, arrested Dec. 18 for misdemeanor driving under the influence with damage of person or another. Bond $500.
Arrests from Dec. 19
- Blake Cassidy Powell, 31, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 19 for felony failure to appear and writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
- Aaron Forest Miller, 33, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 19 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Glenn Randall Chase Jr., 41, Inverness, arrested Dec. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Ernest Corey Grimaldi, 36, Brooksville, arrested Dec. 19 for two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Matthew Ryan Costello, 34, New Port Richey, arrested Dec. 19 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Daphne Jena Nail, 29, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 19 for felony domestic battery and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
- Lawrence Varnes, 64, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 19 for misdemeanor violation of probation and felony possession of controlled substance. No bond.
- Regina Renee Greer, 60, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 19 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
- Matthew Kenneth Pierce, 33, Inverness, arrested Dec. 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Shandis Marie Tedder, 40, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Joseph Paul Golish, 32, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 19 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond
- Mark Joseph Mitchell, 39, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 19 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond
- Anthony Allan Pacheco, 27, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 19 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $7,000.
