Citrus County Detention Facility

Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 16

  • George Ernest Hall, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bond $500.
  • Douglas Adam Davis, 40, Lake Panasoffkee, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
  • Tyler Richard Leonard, 39, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor petit theft. Bond $500
  • Michael Vrabel, 61, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
  • Charlinda Nichole Harper, 29, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
  • Wrayce Compton, 15, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 16 for person less than 18 years of age commit sexual battery on person 12+ without consent and without physical force or violence. Bond $15,000.
  • Ebony Rose Bishop, 37, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 16 for two counts sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $10,000.
  • Lance Joseph Tarantino, 50, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 16 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.