Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 12
Christopher Scott Manco, 38, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 12 for traffic or endeavor to traffic in stolen property, retail petit theft (value $100 or less), and false verification of ownership/false identification to pawnbroker. Bond $10,500.
Raven Skiles, 21, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 12 for driving under the influence. Bond $1,000.
Branton Hills, 32, arrested Dec. 12 for trespass. Bond $1,000.
Cezmari Laminares Ramos, 22, Fanning Springs, arrested Dec. 12 for violation of probation. No bond.
David Allen Van-Hekle, 56, Inverness, arrested Dec. 12 for dealing in stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
John Joseph Kelley VI, 31, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 12 for possession of controlled substance and three counts of violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 13
Sharon Puig Stone, 72, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 13 battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee, battery on person 65 and older, resist officer with violence and harass/hinder/delay/prevent/dissuade from reporting offense. No bond.
Kimberly Shawn Daugherty II, 40, Hernando, arrested Dec. 13 for domestic battery. No bond.
Christen Jeffrey White Jr., 48, Ocala, arrested Dec. 13 for domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 14
Barbara Ann Lambert, 63, Brooksville, arrested Dec. 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Michael Joseph Barberi, 44, Hudson, arrested Dec. 14 for transport order in reference to hearing (misdemeanor). No bond.
James Michael Bell, 40, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Verl Edward Stearns, 38, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 14 for misdemeanor. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 15
Lee Richard Wilson, 42, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 15 for misdemeanor DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,500.
Shane Russell, 34, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Gregory Bullock Jr., 40, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for battery.
Nicholas Tamburro, 29, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 15 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
James Evoy, 53, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Jeremiah Hernandez, 19, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 15 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Travaughn Brooks, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 15 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $5,000.
Gerald Alton Marshall, 58, Inverness, arrested Dec. 15 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Lisa Michelle Clayton, 43, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 15 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Bamela Jo Roddenberry, 47, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Meghan Nicole Bannister, 34, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 15 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Stacy Danielle Usher, 38, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $7,000.
Dennis Allen Coan, 42, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Matthew Thomas Boice, 44, Inverness, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Eric Michael Johnson, 34, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Richard Clarence Miller, 28, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Devin Rae Penrod, 26, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Derrick John King, 38, North Port, arrested Dec. 15 for violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. Bond $1,500.
Randy Caleb Tock, 32, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $7,000.
Nicholas Anthony Tamburro, 29, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 15 for two counts sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, resist officer without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $11,500.
Eliot Louis Bishop, 38, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 15 for sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $7,000.
Jennifer Audrey Toms, 45, Hernando, arrested Dec. 15 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Joseph Lawrence Kordecki, 47, Jacksonville, arrested Dec. 15 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $25,000.
Timothy Keith Norris, 62, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 15 for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. Bond $8,000.
Joshua Charles Dunlap, 44, Inverness, arrested Dec. 15 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Sean Joseph Hartigan, 36, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 15 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
