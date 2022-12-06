Citrus County Detention Facility

Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 1

  • Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 25, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $500.
  • Rodney Allen Rupert, 46, Myakka City, arrested Dec. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked unknowing. Bond $120.
  • Terry M. McNamara, 57, Ocala, arrested Dec. 1 for burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $3,000.
  • Kenneth Curtis Holt, 36, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
  • Joshua Sturgill, 33, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
  • Melissa Lynn Hunter, 45, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). 
  • Cynthia Lynn Sexton, 53, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 1 for possess or possess with intent to sell, dispense, or deliver any habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug or prescription drug, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $12,500.
  • Joshua Franklin Nixon, 45, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 1 for felony violation of probation. No bond.

 

