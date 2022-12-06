Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Dec. 1
- Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 25, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $500.
- Rodney Allen Rupert, 46, Myakka City, arrested Dec. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked unknowing. Bond $120.
- Terry M. McNamara, 57, Ocala, arrested Dec. 1 for burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $3,000.
- Kenneth Curtis Holt, 36, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Joshua Sturgill, 33, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Melissa Lynn Hunter, 45, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750).
- Cynthia Lynn Sexton, 53, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 1 for possess or possess with intent to sell, dispense, or deliver any habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug or prescription drug, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $12,500.
- Joshua Franklin Nixon, 45, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 1 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 2
- Christopher Sean Williams, 47, Inverness, arrested Dec. 2 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Ricky Eugene Thomas, 34, Ocala, arrested Dec. 2 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly, and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Christopher Brian Franke, 31, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 2 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $1,000.
- Haley Noelle Gange, 30, Holiday, arrested Dec. 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Amanda Marie Roark, 43, Lecanto, arrested Dec. 2 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Scott Michael Green, 33, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 2 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Kevin Scott Renaud, 55, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 2 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly, first offense). Bond $1,000.
- Lucas Frank John Calcagni, 39, Hernando, arrested Dec. 2 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft) and burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $12,000.
- Bradley Wayne Bourque, 27, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 2 for felony resist officer with violence, battery LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee, and violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Dec. 3
- Jesus Manuel Rivera-Ross, 30, Spring Hill, arrested Dec. 3 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual). Bond $5,000.
- Mishauna Danielle Campbell, 36, Hernando, arrested Dec. 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Ryan Allen Coelho, 38, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 3 for felony possession of controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Bond $7,000.
- Michael Francis Campbell, 64, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 3 for felony manslaughter — kill human being by act/procurement/culpable negligence of another without justification. Bond $30,000.
- John David Green, 62, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- David Scott Clayton, 62, Beverly Hills, arrested Dec. 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $10,000.
- Sydney Leigh Allen, 24, Yankeetown, arrested Dec. 3 for misdemeanor petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $500.
Arrests from Dec. 4
- Michael James Miller, 57, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 4 for felony resist officer with violence and battery LEO. Bond $15,000.
- Joshua Beau Swenson, 33, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 4 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Laurie Ann Fugate, 58, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 4 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Anthony John Altmayer, 31, Inverness, arrested Dec. 4 for fugitive from justice.
- Kerry Ann Kilcullen, 40, Brooksville, arrested Dec. 4 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Michael Scott Ruthruff, 50, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 4 for misdemeanor domestic battery, assault, DUI, and refuse to submit to testing, driving previous suspicion for refusal. No bond.
