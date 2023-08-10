Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Aug. 8
- Vernon Monroe Eastman, 58, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 8 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Michele Lee Campbell, 45, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $500.
- Richard Allen Chaney, 55, Hernando, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Billie Jean Martin, 62, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Andrew Wayne Baker, 32, Floral City, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Rachel Pauline Smith, 32, Floral City, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Carrie Jean Lettieri, 46, Inverness, arrested Aug. 8 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $5,000.
- Joshua Marcel Carter, 33, Inverness, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor upon first conviction for unknowingly driving while license suspended/revoked for any of the underlying violations of (A)1-6. Bond $1,000.
- Robby DeWayne Lord Jr., 39, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $10,000.
- Daniel Eric Coon, 47, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Donna Lynn Sonstegard, 60, Inverness, arrested Aug. 8 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Waynebyron Christopher Rankin, 35, Inverness, arrested Aug. 8 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Ryan Howard Geiger, 34, Hernando, arrested Aug. 8 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Michael Chad Williams, 48, Inverness, arrested Aug. 8 for felony battery and robbery no firearm or weapon. Bond $11,000.
Arrests from Aug. 9
- Arthur Louis Nesbitt IV, 31, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 9 for felony burglary of unoccupied conveyance. Bond $5,000.
- Michael Andrew McKeever, 60, Palmetto, arrested Aug. 9 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Antonio Joseph Green, 54, Floral City, arrested Aug. 9 for felony sex offender fail to re-register every six months and sex offender fail to report change in vehicle ownership. No bond.
- Duane Gerald Finch Sr., 75, Floral City, arrested Aug. 9 for misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $2,000.
- William Richard Spearing, 35, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,500.
- Sarah Endicott Potts, 41, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 9 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Darell Lee Davis, 56, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 9 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
- Richard A. Chaney, 55, Hernando, arrested Aug. 9 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Alcadio Banos Diaz, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 9 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Daniel Frank Knapp, 76, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 9 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
- Deseraye Shanice Ford, 31, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 9 for felony criminal use or possession of another's personal identification information. Bond $2,000.
